Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12,607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after buying an additional 185,841 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

In other news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,987 shares of company stock worth $220,599. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.28. 700,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.32 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

