Strs Ohio Sells 333 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAT opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

