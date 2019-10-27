Strs Ohio Purchases 967 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $268.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $2,386,349.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $2,584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

