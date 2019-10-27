Strs Ohio Has $2.86 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SSD opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

