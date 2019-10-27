Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,109,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after buying an additional 3,763,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after buying an additional 5,752,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,303,000 after buying an additional 397,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after buying an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Prologis stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. 2,179,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,640. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

