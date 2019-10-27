Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 84 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in American Tower by 136.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 45.4% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $6.80 on Friday, reaching $216.67. 2,408,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.21. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $148.74 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

