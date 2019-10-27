Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 300 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 172,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 916,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

