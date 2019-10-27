Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $323,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.86. 5,967,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,359. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $113.42 and a 52-week high of $146.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

