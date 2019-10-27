Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,863. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

