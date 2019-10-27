STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,437. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

