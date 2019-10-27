Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $110.93 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $111.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.