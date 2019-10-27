Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 20.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $975,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $26.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

