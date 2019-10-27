Stephens Inc. AR Invests $855,000 in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Store Capital by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Store Capital by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

STOR stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $39.06.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

