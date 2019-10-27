Stephens Inc. AR Has $770,000 Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 25.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $223,288.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

