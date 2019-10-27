Stephens Inc. AR Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,353,000 after buying an additional 655,723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,439,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,106,000 after buying an additional 160,536 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,982,000 after buying an additional 313,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,745,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,776,000 after buying an additional 228,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,764,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,420,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

