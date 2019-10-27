Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

STML stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 573,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,878. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $422.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,568,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

