State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 457,200 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. 1,644,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

