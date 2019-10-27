State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.82% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 877,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

