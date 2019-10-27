State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.08 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.15. The stock had a trading volume of 462,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,838. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $150.52 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $1,388,384.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $13,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

