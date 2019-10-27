State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,400 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $190.70. 877,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $171.88. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.