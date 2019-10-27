State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,406. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

