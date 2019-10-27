State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.70% of American Assets Trust worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 158,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

