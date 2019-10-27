State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UGI by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2,296.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 475,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. UGI Corp has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

