State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $260.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,386. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.66 and a 200-day moving average of $235.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.78.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $5,160,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 11,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $2,798,246.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,464,776.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,704 shares of company stock valued at $32,713,354. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.