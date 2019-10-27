State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 41.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 150.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $317.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.87 and a 200 day moving average of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $321.07.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.98.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

