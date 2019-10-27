State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 76.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after buying an additional 108,412 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,346.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 233,937 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,282.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $119.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

