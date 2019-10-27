State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after acquiring an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,079,000 after buying an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,596,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.01 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

