Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

