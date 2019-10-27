Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $673.80

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $673.80 and traded as high as $701.60. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $692.00, with a volume of 7,668,220 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target (down from GBX 695 ($9.08)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698.67 ($9.13).

The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 665.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 674.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

