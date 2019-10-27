Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS STND opened at $27.99 on Friday. Standard AVB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard AVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

