Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.44 ($1.95).

Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.15 million and a P/E ratio of 36.97. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Karen Thomson bought 11,071 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £14,613.72 ($19,095.41).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

