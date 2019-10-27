SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will post $362.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.80 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $530.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

SPX Flow stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SPX Flow by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPX Flow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

