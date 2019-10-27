Spotify (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Spotify has set its Q4 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Spotify to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spotify stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.32.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

