Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 1,003.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

