SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.40

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 9430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Separately, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,438,000 after purchasing an additional 533,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 304,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 476,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.