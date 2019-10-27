SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.40

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 9430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
Separately, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.
About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)
SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.
