Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

