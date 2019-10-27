Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Societe Generale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Societe Generale from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Societe Generale has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Societe Generale (SCGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.