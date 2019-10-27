Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $76.87 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 913,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,217 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $76,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after buying an additional 1,694,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. 7,506,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.88 and a twelve month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

