SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered SmartFinancial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,597. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

