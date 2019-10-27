Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.72.

NYSE SKX opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,050. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

