Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.74

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.74 and traded as low as $13.90. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 41,335 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $523.67 million and a PE ratio of -11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.73.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.192523 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Cataford sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$36,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$166,778.25. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.04 per share, with a total value of C$103,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$495,303.12.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

