Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BSRR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

