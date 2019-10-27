Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $20,793,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 577,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 230,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $6,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

