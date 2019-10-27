Sidoti Increases Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target to $150.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Sidoti from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
ALG stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $124.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Alamo Group news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $141,292.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,645 shares of company stock worth $394,547 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.