Sidoti Increases Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target to $150.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Sidoti from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALG stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $124.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $141,292.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,645 shares of company stock worth $394,547 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

