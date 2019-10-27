Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Shopify has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SHOP opened at $317.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Shopify has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $409.61.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mackie boosted their price target on Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

