Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ship Finance is a major shipowning company. Including newbuildings, Ship Finance owns a fleet consisting of vessels, including crude oil tankers (VLCC and Suezmax), oil/bulk/ore vessels, container vessels, dry bulk carriers, jack-up drilling rigs and seismic vessels. The fleet is one of the largest in the world and most of the vessels are employed on medium- or long-term charters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ship Finance International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ship Finance International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ship Finance International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 481,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,544. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.61 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 416.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

