Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,397 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

CTLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 387,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.70. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

