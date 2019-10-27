SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHSP. Stephens upgraded SharpSpring from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of SharpSpring stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 71,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,895. SharpSpring has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

