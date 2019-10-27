Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at $703,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth $336,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Servicesource International by 281.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 309,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Servicesource International by 47.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Servicesource International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth $206,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

