Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE SERV opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.63 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,899,000 after purchasing an additional 795,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,623,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,599,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,670 shares during the period.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

